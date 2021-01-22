Shreveport Little Theater previews new virtual production

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Little Theater has a new production, and you can enjoy it all from the comfort of your own home.

The new play is called “Bob: A Life in Five Acts,” and the virtual production is now available to be streamed online. Production will run through 12:00 a.m. Sunday, February 24th.

“Bob: A Life in Five Acts” is written by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, and it’s an oddball comedy chronicles the life to death story of Bob as he goes from a baby abandoned in the bathroom of a White Castle restaurant to a folk legend known by everyone in America.

Tickets are $15. Ticket holders will be emailed a link to the production. Pre-show ticket sales are online at ShowTix4U.com or by calling SLT’s box office at (318) 424-4439, at shreveportlittletheatre.com, or on SLT’s Facebook page.