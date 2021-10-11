Shreveport Little Theater putting final touches on ‘The Foreigner’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Little Theater is ready to lift the curtain on it’s latest production ‘The Foreigner.’

The Foreigner is a fast-paced comedy that tells the story of Charlie, an Englishman, who arrives as a guest at a fishing lodge in rural Georgia. Horribly shy, he pretends to be a foreigner who is unable to understand English and overhears more than he should in this hysterical farce.

The cast includes Paula Sample, Robert Benton, Rick Stovall, Matt Roberts, Brittany Gay, John Daniel, and Joshua Hires.

The creative team includes director Dr. Robert Darrow, stage managers Jan Adams and Melissa Phillips, set designer and technical director Derek Shiplov, lighting designer Julie Edwards, sound designer Barry Butler, and costumer Peggy San Pedro.

Performances are scheduled for October 14, 15, 16, 22, 23 at 7:30 p.m. and October 17, 24 at 2 p.m. at Shreveport Little Theatre located at 812 Margaret Place.

Tickets for non-Season members are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors, students, and active military.

Reservations may be made by calling SLT’s box office at (318) 424-4439 or at www.ShowTix4U.com.