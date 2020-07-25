Shreveport man killed over parking spot last year memorialized at Bill Cockrell Metro Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man that was shot last year over a parking spot was memorialized by the city with a large display plaque at Cockrell Metro Park Saturday morning.

Grief-stricken son speaks of his dad’s legacy

Family and friends of Roderick Jerome Gaut Sr. met at the park for the unveiling. It reads:

City of Shreveport • Department of Public Assembly and Recreation • Bill Cockrell Park

In Loving Memory of Coach Roderick Jerome Gaut

In recognition of his lifelong commitment to his city and to the children of Shreveport. Roderick’s life was one defined by humanity, dedication, honesty and compassion. His long standing contributions to so many is his legacy. One that will forever continue to flourish and inspire. A humble leader, mentor, hero, coach, volunteer and friend to all.

The son of Gaut Sr., Roderick Gaut II or “RJ” says it was rough getting up this morning, but that he’s happy to experience his family coming together to celebrate his father. RJ was with his father when he was shot a year ago and says his father protected him.

“I still struggle with trying to move on. I keep myself busy a lot with sports, going to hang out with my friends, working out, basketball. Anything just to keep my mind busy,” said Gaut II.

He says he understands the emotional moments from other family members and friends, and he tries to keep himself from having those moments. He also says his father wouldn’t be fazed by the city highlighting him for his contributions.

“My dad don’t care about stuff like this. He never did anything for the recognition or the fame. He did it out of the kindness of his heart. I mean I love this. I appreciate the people, the City of Shreveport for doing this for us, but I know my dad,” said Gaut II.

RJ also says he’s starting to understand life lessons is father taught him years ago as he gets older. He’s thankful for those lessons.

