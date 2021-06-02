Shreveport mayor, City council to join together for ‘Two Days of Prayer’ to end violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mayor Adrian Perkins and city council members will join together for two days of prayer to end the violence in Shreveport, according to the City of Shreveport.

Community members are asked to join council members at intersections in their perspective districts to pray at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

Below is a list of the locations where the prayer meetings will be held in the city.

David Raines Road/Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

Mayfair Drive/ Algonquin Trail

Union Avenue/Hollywood Avenue

Line Avenue/3132 Terry Bradshaw Passway (north side)

Crabapple Drive/Baird Road

Monkhouse Drive/Hollywood Avenue

Broadway/Hollywood Avenue

Hearne Avenue/Hollywood Avenue

Linwood Avenue/Hollywood Avenue

70th Street/Hollywood Avenue

Linwood Avenue/70th Street

Mansfield Road/70th Street

Greenwood Road/Jewella Avenue

City officials say the weekend will culminate with a citywide interfaith prayer meeting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, at the Independence Stadium.