Shreveport mayor, City council to join together for ‘Two Days of Prayer’ to end violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mayor Adrian Perkins and city council members will join together for two days of prayer to end the violence in Shreveport, according to the City of Shreveport.
Community members are asked to join council members at intersections in their perspective districts to pray at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.
Below is a list of the locations where the prayer meetings will be held in the city.
- David Raines Road/Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
- Mayfair Drive/ Algonquin Trail
- Union Avenue/Hollywood Avenue
- Line Avenue/3132 Terry Bradshaw Passway (north side)
- Crabapple Drive/Baird Road
- Monkhouse Drive/Hollywood Avenue
- Broadway/Hollywood Avenue
- Hearne Avenue/Hollywood Avenue
- Linwood Avenue/Hollywood Avenue
- 70th Street/Hollywood Avenue
- Linwood Avenue/70th Street
- Mansfield Road/70th Street
- Greenwood Road/Jewella Avenue
City officials say the weekend will culminate with a citywide interfaith prayer meeting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, at the Independence Stadium.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.