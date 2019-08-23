SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-“This city for years has been going down and it’s going to take money to fix it,” said Johnny Hamilton, resident.

People in the audience raise their hands voicing their concerns about 186 million dollar bond proposal.

“We’re informing our citizens, but we’re also hearing the concerns of citizens,” said Adrian Perkin, Shreveport Mayor.

Some for the bond proposal. “I’m voting for it. It’s needed. It’s badly needed,” said Hamilton.

Others concerned the money will not be used effectively.

“We need to look into the deeper. It’s got to be a little deeper. And I want my citizens to know we can’t just accept things at face value,” said Nita Steele, Resident.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says the money will be used to build a new police station and four substations. As well as provide upgrades to the fire department. It will also address street and drainage improvements throughout the city.

“We want to make sure they’re informed and that they know every dollar will be spent for our roads, our safety and the betterment of our city,” said Perkins.

Perkins highlighting, property taxes will not increase if this bond proposal passes.

