Shreveport mayor to hold listening session to discuss how COVID-19 funding should be spent

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will be holding his first listening session Thursday to get the community’s opinion on how millions of dollars of COVID-19 recovery money should be spent in the city.

$48.2 million in emergency COVID relief funding is coming to Shreveport as part of President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic rescue package. The U.S. Treasury Department released a breakdown by city, state, and county Monday of $350 billion in COVID recovery funds coming to eligible state and local governments.

The City of Shreveport says the discussions will focus on four topics – public safety, infrastructure, economic development, and technology. Residents are encouraged to complete a survey here and rank funding priorities.

The community session will be held on Thursday, May 13 at C.E. Byrd High School Auditorium at 6:00 p.m.