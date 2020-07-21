Shreveport mourns the loss of Marshall Hebert, businessman, family man, friend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Over the weekend, Shreveport lost a man whose life was a true example of the American dream.

Marshall Hebert, 91, died Saturday following a short illness, leaving a legacy that will reverberate for generations to come.

His career as a businessman, his reputation for hard work, and the life he lived, regardless of the obstacles he faced, was an inspiration to everyone who knew him – family, friends, employees and even celebrities – yet he never lost his humility.

Raised during the depression, Hebert was no stranger to poverty or hard work, but his tenaciousness carried him through a football career at Byrd High School, serving in the Korean War to landing in a position that enabled him to employ hundreds of people over more than a half century and become a nationally-known automotive entrepreneur

And to make the pot even sweeter, he had fun while he was doing it. Whether golfing with friends or celebrities, enjoying a crawfish boil or barbecue with his family, celebrating an employee’s wedding or birth of a child, giving advice to young people and other businessmen and women – even competitors – Marshall Hebert was there. He listened, and he helped.

Born in Shreveport at the beginning of the great depression, Hebert was familiar with the struggles of those around him, and as he entered his adolescence, he saw young men, some barely older than he was, leave their families to go to the Pacific and Europe to fight in World War II.

Hebert began his career in insurance sales, and he did well. He genuinely liked people, and people liked him. But it wasn’t until he was 35 years old that he found his niche in the business world.

When he took a job selling cars at RBW Motors in 1964, Shreveport’s then Chrysler-Plymouth dealership, the never-met-a-stranger Hebert found his calling, his vocation – the automobile business.

At RBW, it didn’t take him long to work his way up to sales manager, nor was it a surprise when 12 years later, Hebert was sitting in the corner office at Bob Post Chrysler Plymouth as general manager, nor was it a surprise when a few years later, Hebert became owner of the dealership.

In 1999, Hebert’s Town & Country, a Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep dealership, was established in Shreveport’s Auto Mall, and was wildly successful, as loyal customers came back, bringing in more satisfied – and loyal – customers.

In the ensuing years, Hebert was able to open Hebert’s Town & Country in Minden. While the Shreveport dealership sell Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep products, the Minden facility sells Ford products.

When Hebert’s son Mark grew up, he joined his father’s business, and when Mark’s three sons – Beau, Chris and Drew – grew up, they joined their father’s and grandfather’s businesses.

But that’s just part of the story. Throughout his 56-year career in the automobile business, Hebert’s friend Al LeGrand said people not only went to work for his dealerships, “they retired there.” LeGrand said there was never a lot of turnover in Hebert-run businesses because Hebert treated employees with such respect.

That respect for people spilled over into every aspect of Hebert’s life and, as he rose to the top of his profession, he served as president of a number of local, state and national automobile associations, getting to know other automotive executives from all over the world.

And some of the things he experienced as he traveled around the country gave him a front-row seat to history. On Jan. 28, 1986, Hebert found himself on an airplane flying home to Shreveport from Orlando, Fla.

The pilot announced that the Space Shuttle Challenger had just launched and that he would “bank right” so passengers on the right side of the airplane could watch its assent. Hebert was on the right side of the plane, and watched the Challenger break apart 73 seconds into the flight, killing all seven crew members aboard.

But that wasn’t the only tragic world-changing explosion Hebert would experience up close and personal – 15 years later, Hebert was walking with some other car dealers for a meeting at the Pentagon. When they were about a block away, they saw an American Airlines passenger plane slam into the first floor of the building and explode in a fireball. The date was Sept. 11, 2001.

Hebert just wanted to go home to his family, his dealership and employees in Shreveport, but with the entire country on lockdown and all airplanes, commercial, charter and private grounded, it wasn’t an easy thing to do. For most people.

Not so for Hebert. He simply went to Chevy Chase, Maryland, bought a van, and drove straight through to Shreveport.

Marshall Hebert loved life, loved people and lived every minute to its fullest, according to LeGrand. An avid golfer, Hebert played in the Bob Hope Classic for 19 years, becoming friends with golf greats Jack Nicholas and Arnold Palmer, among others.

But Hebert never forgot his roots, nor his civic responsibility. He loved Shreveport and was a faithful member of the Downtown Rotary Club.

Though semi-retired, Hebert still managed to come into his office in the Auto Mall frequently, and kept an eye on sales. But he wasn’t all work – he loved nothing more than a round of golf with his friends or a big old crawfish boil or barbeque with his beloved son and grandsons, their wives and babies.

And, according to people who knew him, when Marshall Hebert took his final breaths on Saturday, he had done the one thing that probably matters the most – he left the world a better place than he found it.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 204 Patton St., Shreveport, La.; visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Rose Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, La.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.