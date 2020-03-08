Shreveport Police vs Shreveport Fire: The two departments go toe to toe in Hoops for Hope

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department played the Shreveport Police Department in a friendly but competitive charity basketball game at the Princess Park Community Center Saturday afternoon and won.

This coming after Shreveport Fire took two losses in the Turkey Bowl flag football games.

Hoops for Hope was a free event, but donations were encouraged. Proceeds will go to “Young Distinguished Gentleman,” a mentoring program for young men. The program is lead by Shreveport Police Corporal, Rodney Bradley who’s also a resource officer at Claiborne Elementary.

Shreveport Fire EMS Officer, Clarence Reese Jr. says the department is Team Red.

“You have to be employed by both departments to play. So the players you see out here are donating their time and energy volunteering for a great cause,” said Reese.

DJ 3 Feet provided the vibe and Claiborne Elementary cheerleaders came to cheer for the Blue team. Reese says that he had to rally his own troops up to cheer for their Red team.

