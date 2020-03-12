Shreveport Symphony Gala postponed to prevent spread of COVID-19

Stephen Mattin and his grandson, Ronan, 9, attend the dress rehearsal at Boston’s Symphony Hall Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 as the Handel & Haydn Society prepared for its new season in Boston. The 9-year old is something of a celebrity at Symphony Hall, where he is known colloquially as the “wow child.” In the spring […]

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After waiting over a year for the Shreveport symphony gala… board members decided to take precaution with the COVID-19 spreading and decided to cancel the event.

The symphony gala is a major fundraising event for the organization. Nearly 500 people were expected to be in attendance at the Horseshoe Riverdome for tonight’s gathering.

To decrease the chances of coming in contact with the coronavirus board members said canceling was the most responsible decision.

“The patrons of the symphony are very much in that age demographic where they are very vulnerable to the negative impact of COVID-19. So we felt all things considered this was a positive thing to do not a negative,” said Margaret Elrod, President of the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra.

President of the board said she hopes to have the gala rescheduled for September.

