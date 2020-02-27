Shreveport Symphony Orchestra features Grambling Dance Company

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth with his Symphony No. 7., also known as “The Apotheosis of the Dance.” The performance takes place Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at RiverView Theater, located at 600 Clyde Fant Parkway in Downtown Shreveport.

Music Director Michael Butterman says the concert will also feature jazz and Brazilian-inspired scores by Milhaud, including “The Creation of the World,” uniquely brought to life by Grambling’s Orchesis Dance Company. A free pre-concert discussion begins at 6:40 p.m.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.