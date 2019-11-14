SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Symphony Orchestra presents “Mozart and Schubert” Saturday, November 16th at 7:30 p.m. Guest violinist Francisco Fullana will perform Mozart’s 5th violin concerto, followed by Schubert’s Symphony No. 5. SSO will open the program with music from the film “There Will be Blood”, composed by Jonny Greenwood of the rock band Radiohead.

This will be the last performance of the season at First Baptist Church Shreveport. SSO returns to the newly renovated Riverview Theatre December 21st for its Holiday Pops concert.

Tickets begin at $15. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.