Shreveport woman selling custom handmade masks at affordable prices

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local woman started a business making custom masks for affordable prices after supplying masks for essential family and church members.

Patricia Whitehurst’s story started before the COVID-19 pandemic. This time last year, she says she had to leave her teaching job after injuring her foot. She was in the Morning Star Baptist Church parking lot before going in for service when she heard from God what to do next.

“And I’m like, ‘So God, what am I going to do for money?’ And the question came back to me, ‘Whats in your hands?'” said Whitehurst.

Whitehurst said she didn’t know what that meant then, but when she walked into church a young woman inquired about a custom piece from her. Whitehurst would always do customs free of charge for the young women in her church. From there, she knew she could use her talents to supply her needs.

She started sewing masks for family members who were essential workers in order to keep them protected once the coronavirus became a constant threat to their lives. Morning Star Baptist Church is hosting virtual Sunday services, but there’s still members who gather in order to keep the operations going. Whitehurst made masks for those different ministries.

After hearing about people hoarding masks and getting encouragement from friends, she started making custom masks for others. Her assistant, Deandrea Holloway irons custom prints onto pellon, which is a material that can be an added protection for the mouth and nose when worn. Whitehurst then sows the elastic strings on the side.

Her custom masks start at $5.00.

“A couple of young folks came through and would say, ‘Ms. Whitehurst you cannot keep charging only five dollars,’ so we tried to raise the rates, but it didn’t feel right to me. I like sowing. It’s what I do. It’s who I am,” said Whitehurst.

Eventually, she wants to start teaching young people who don’t know how to sow, the craft. She has plans on collaborating with the Boys and Girls Club this summer depending on COVID-19 updates.

“I want other young people to know that there are things you can do and you can create your own business. You can be as creative as you wanna be and take it to whatever level you want to take it to and just pray your way through it.”

