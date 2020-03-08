Shreveport’s Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae Chapter and SPAR head local community health fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a collaborative effort to get the community in one space for an abundance of opportunity, Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR) and Shreveport’s Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae Chapter held a health fair, obesity walk and hosted local black businesses.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated is a public service organization and Shreveport’s alumnae chapter wanted the community to come out and enjoy the plethora of services.

“You can walk, get your blood pressure checked, donate you blood, find out about different businesses and register to vote. We all have free food,” said Leslie Scott, Shreveport’s DST Alumnae President.

The Area Health Education Center (AHEC) at LSU Health Shreveport checked people’s blood pressure. LifeShare Blood Centers and a mobile HIV center were also available.

Local black business owners showcased their products for display and sell. Shreveport’s Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae gave out awards after the their walk and steppers to performed for entertainment.

“It’s important for us because of the economic disparity sometimes. The lack of resources. The lack of transportation, and just the lack of knowledge. So we thought if we brought this to the community they could be informed and make those healthy choices regarding nutrition, regarding physical and mental health,” said Scott.

