Shreveport’s final ‘Community Listening’ session scheduled for Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The last of the City of Shreveport community listening sessions will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Norris Ferry Community Church, 1009 Norris Ferry Road.

The American Rescue Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, delivers $1.7 billion in local relief for Louisiana cities, parishes, and towns, and Shreveport is set to receive $48.64 million.

The listening sessions, which have been held during the month of June, give citizens the opportunity to share how they would like federal dollars spent in Shreveport.

The discussions focus on four topics – public safety, infrastructure, economic development and technology. Residents are encouraged to complete a survey at www.shreveportla.gov and rank funding priorities.

An hour prior to the meeting, the Shreveport Fire and Police Departments will have recruitment tables set up, while SPAR will have staff who will share information on available youth programing.