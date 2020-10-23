‘Social Distance Social’ to benefit Project Celebration, Inc.

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The town of Many is supporting survivors of domestic violence with a fundraising event on Saturday, October 24th.

The Social Distance Social benefits Project Celebration, Inc. which operates Taylor House shelter for women and children.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and features live music and The Great Chili Cook-off at the Sabine Community Center in Downtown Many. Laurie Gentry is one of the event sponsors and said the goal is to get people out of the house, safely participating in a fun event which benefits the community.

“So we have a Sabine Runners 5k that will raise funds for Project Celebration and abused children and victims of domestic violence. We have the Great Chili CookOff. We’re going to award all of these beautiful trophies to the best cook at our chili cook off and that will raise funds. And we also have some prize giveaways,” said Gentry. “So a whole slate of events that will benefit Project Celebration and they just do an amazing work here for families in Sabine Parish.”

Project Celebration, Inc. serves seven parishes in northwest Louisiana. The non-profit provides free services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and children experiencing violence.

The Social Distance Social takes place this Saturday, October 24th in Downtown Many beginning at 6:00 p.m. Admission is free. You must purchase tickets to sample the chili.