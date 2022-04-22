SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SPAR’s Therapeutic Recreation program’s annual “Light It Up Blue” spring dance, gives young people with mental, emotional, and developmental struggles a chance to socialize and have a good time.

SPAR’s Therapeutic Recreation program provides services for individuals ages six and up with mental, physical, and social challenges and those who are cognitively, visually, and hearing impaired.

April is Autism Awareness Month, bringing awareness to people with autism spectrum disorder and ensuring they can achieve the highest quality of life possible.

Autism spectrum disorder can cause developemental deficits in a person’s behavioral or communication skills. It affects 1 in 54 people in the United States, according to the Autism Society of America.



“They have feelings, they have goals and objectives and they want to be a product of society and they want to enjoy life just like we do,” Teresa Jacobs, Superintendent of SPAR Therapeutic, said.

Margaret Gifford, a behavioral analyst, says the indicators vary, but there are some critical identifiers for Autism Spectrum disorder.

“Deficits in communication, social skills or behavioral deficits,” Gifford. “Those can be minor like having a tough time following conversation and introducing new topics to major; maybe being aggressive toward peers or caregivers.”

SPAR therapeutic’s spring dance is an excellent opportunity to grow their social skills and learn appropriate social interaction with other young people.

“Their social skills, social awareness and interaction, appropriate interaction as well as just enjoy and have a great time tonight,” Jacobs said.

Tariq Smith, who works for SPAR, has autism and says events like this dance and SPAR’s Therapeutic program have helped him overcome his shyness.

“I was once shy and everything back then. But then, after a while I had got used to the place and got used to what I need to do,” Smith said.

Felisa Leary’s son, Artist Leary, has attended this event since he was 15.

“These events mean a lot because they are able to come together to see their friends that they’ve been growing up with for years, some they been in school,” Leary said.

“People with autism, in my case particularly children with autism, that I work with are valuable members of our community just like anybody else is,” Gifford said. “They deserve to be accepted and admired and treated in the same way that anybody else should be treated.”