SporTran offering free rides Thursday during Dump the Pump Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SporTran wants to give you a free ride to work.

SporTran will participate in the annual Dump the Pump Day on Thursday, June 20.

All rides on SporTran buses will be free. It’s an effort to get local residents using public transportation on a regular basis.

SporTran is also conducting a back to schoolsupply drive. You can bring your donated items to the ‘Dump the Pump Carnival ‘ on Thursday and will continue through August 5.

The Dump the Pump Carnival is from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the SporTran terminal located at 1237 Murphy Street in Shreveport.

