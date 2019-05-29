Standout Student: Savannah O’Donohue

BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS) It’s her first year on Stockwell Elementary’s archery team.

“All I just do is, do the process, look at my aim spot, count to three, then I just release.”

At a recent competition, Savannah O’Donohue placed fourth overall, among 1,940 elementary girls in the bullseye.

“This is my first year and to accomplish this, it’s very exciting! It’s a great accomplishment! It’s an honor!”

Tuesday she was presented an award for her membership in the National Archery in the Schools Program’s Academic Team. It took good grades along with her success on the archery team to earn this.

“Once she called my name. I’m like, o my God! This is amazing!”

The fourth grader says it takes a lot of hard work and determination to succeed in this sport.

“I had to go through a lot of things to get to this point.”

Her next goal is to shoot 30 perfect arrows