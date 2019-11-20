Standout Students: Caddo Magnet National Merit Semifinalists

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Five Caddo Magnet High School students have earned the honor of being named National Merit Semifinalists.

Joshua Gill, Ian Golsby, Sloan Hall, Taylor Rosen and Grace Sun are part of a group of 16,000 students who are semi-finalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

To be eligible they had to take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

These seniors will continue in the competition for the opportunity to advance and become a finalist. They’ll then be eligible to receive a portion of $31 million being awarded in scholarships.