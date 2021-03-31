Centenary College student wins a Gold Addy for her Cajun-themed design project

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS) – A young professional uses her knowledge of Louisiana culture and artistic talent to create an award-winning project. We introduce you to this week’s standout student.

Teri Johnson is Junior at Centenary College, studying graphic design and communications. Her school project was entered into the Addy Awards sponsored by the Advertising Federation of Shreveport-Bossier. Her work won her a Gold Addy and Best in Show.

“I was completely caught off guard. I was not expecting it!” Johnson said.

She credits her professor Jessica Hawkins for encouraging her to apply.

“I would have never applied for the Addy’s if it wasn’t for my professor which is great exposure. So they do a good job at Centenary with not only teaching you but helping you get exposed for opportunities like this,” Johnson said.

The assignment was to create a rebranding campaign about a local business. Teri is from south Louisiana, growing up in Eunice. So she choose Crawdaddy’s Kitchen in Shreveport because of it’s Cajun themes.

“I kind of wanted to play on the idea of what it means to be Cajun and authentic. But also stay true to who they are as a company while refine it and clean up the edges,” Johnson said.

She combined her creative skills and technical computer knowledge.

“I work in marketing and graphic design so I always hop from Photoshop, to Lightroom, to Illustrator. So I was really able to use each different program for what I needed,” she said.

She produced a full design campaign centered around the business, taking images from the computer screen to become real life objects.

“I was able to put my designs on mockups so I could see this is how it would play out in real life. Which is really cool because you design something that’s very flat and one dimensional and you can put it on an object or put it on a T-shirt, or billboard. It really show you how it would interact in the real world,” she said.

Teri is not only a full time student, but also a full time employee which plays a role in her plans for after graduation.

“So I work for the Shreveport Mudbugs right now in social media and marketing. I would love to continue a social media sports communication graphic design job for major sports teams, minor leagues, professional teams.”

Her field is both STEM-related and artistic so she shares a message for other young women interested in graphic design.

“I’m so passionate about women in the work field. Especially in the sports industry because we’re so few in STEM but we’re even fewer when it comes to the sports industry. I would just say know your value as not only a women in this field, but a professional in this field because sometimes the only person who’s going to stand up for you is yourself. I’ve had times in my careers where I’ve thought this is different because I’m a woman. But I’m not just a woman in my field, I’m not a man in my field… I’m a professional in my field.”

Now that she’s won on the local level … She’ll soon compete in the district Addy Awards. Teri Johnson is this week’s Standout Student.

Let us know if you have a student you would like to nominate.