Genoa Central High School student receives UAHT scholarship

HOPE/TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – A graduate of Genoa Central High School has received a scholarship from the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana.

UAHT recently awarded an Honors Scholarship to Conner Markham.

The scholarship is $2,400 per academic year.

Conner, who is the son of Charilie and Dana Markham, plans to pursue a degree in electricity.

Meanwhile, registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is open now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at (870) 722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.