Grambling State University student awarded Capitol Hill internship

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Grambling State University student has been awarded an internship in operations with the House Democratic Caucus in Washington, D.C.

According to GSU, senior biology pre-med major Stephen D. Wilson was awarded the internship and will be providing outreach support to Democratic Member offices, managing logistics, assisting with team projects, attending remote congressional briefings and hearings, conducting research, and drafting internal documents.

“I hope to gain knowledge and exposure on how the Democratic Caucus works and how certain decisions are made along party lines,” Wilson said in a statement Monday.

“I also want to learn the due process on how bills are crafted, the democrats take on the current global pandemic that we are living in, and what processes that they are taking to get us back to a close sense of normalcy.”

While Wilson aspires to attend medical school and pursue a specialty in anesthesiology, the internship will help fuel Wilson’s other goal of becoming a politician with a primary focus on healthcare.

The third generation in his family to attend Grambling State University, Wilson is also a member of Kappa Alpha psi Fraternity, Inc. and is actively involved in over 15 other organizations that include 2019-2020 SGA President, student member on the Grambling University Foundation board, and a student member of the University of Louisiana system student advisory council.

Wilson found the opportunity by working with the Office of Career Services at Grambling State University.

“I am passionate about helping students find their dream job or internship,” Grambling State University Director of Career Services Kellye Blackburn said in a statement Monday.

“It was my pleasure to assist Stephen with his cover letter and resume, and documents he needed to complete his application for the Operations Internship. Through our partnership with Handshake, students have access to more than 8,500 opportunities across several majors.”

Wilson has already started the internship and it will go through May.