Haughton student named finalist for LA Student of the Year

HAUGHTON, La. (KMSS) – A Haughton Middle School student has been named a finalist for Louisiana Middle Student of the Year.

Kylie Small is an 8th grader at Haughton Middle School. She said she loves her hometown.

“Haughton is a pretty small place. You know everyone and everyone knows you. It’s like one big family,” Small said.

She has been involved in many clubs, including softball, captain of the cheerleading team, vice president of the student council, the Talented Theater program, and even got perfect scores in Math and English on the LEAP test.

“My favorite class this year is probably ELA. My teacher Mrs. Lewis, she’s so great. She’s so involved in the class and her students. Right now we’re learning about the sugar trade and how that’s changed and affected so many people’s lives,” Small said.

Her hard work, academic achievements, and attitude according to her teachers earned her a spot to be a finalist for the Louisiana Middle School Student of the Year. She’s one out of seven other students from around the state to receive this nomination.

“It’s such a great honor because there were so many candidates with just as good qualifications as I did. To be selected and be able to represent my parish, school, and region it’s such a great thing to be a part of,” Small said.

Besides her school success she also likes to read, bake, hunt, and any kind of water sport. She said her family is very important to her and they’re so proud.

“They have such a special moment in my life. We’ve all gotten together and celebrated,” Small said.

What does she want to be when she grows up?

“I want to be an architect. I’m really interested in Greek architecture. I think architectural design is really interesting. I’d be able to help shape the world around me,” Small said.

She’s said she likes to stay humble and doesn’t want people to put her on pedestal. But maybe be good inspiration instead.

“I want to help people in any way I can. If I’m able to be a role model for a some student or help them in any way in their life. Then that’s what really matters,” Small said.

We’ll find out if Kylie wins student of the year on April 21 when the state winners are announced.

Let us know if you have a student you would like to nominate.