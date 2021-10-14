High school student builds wheelchairs for disabled animals

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KTAL/KMSS) – A high school student is donating priceless gifts to those in her community and around the world.

This eleventh grader is spending her free time building wheelchairs. Shaine Kilyun’s heart belongs to animals.

“I have two cats, a dog, a turtle, and a guinea pig. I just love animals and I wanted to make a difference somehow,” Kilyun said.

After a little trial and error and a lot of hard work, the 16-year-old is wholeheartedly making a difference for animals around the world.

“I’ve saved a few lives and I really hope to save more.” She’s doing it around her schedule at Champlin Park High School.

“I’ve made about ten. I’m actually gonna be making one for a duck.” All for paralyzed or disabled animals. “Dogs, cats, a hedgehog, and now a duck.”

But her latest client goes by Scooter because he has to scoot around. His back legs were paralyzed in Saudi Arabia. An organization said he probably was kicked and abused in some way. Scooter is still feeling things out after arriving in the United States. Without the use of his legs, the two-year-old dog drags his body forward developing sores and lesions where his legs scrape the ground, with the risk of infection ahead.

It didn’t take long for Scooter to get a feel for his new legs on Monday trying out his gift from Shaine.

“We’re a nonprofit and a charity. It’s very hard to raise money in these times. So for her to make not one cart but two carts for us probably saved us close to a thousand dollars,” Home for Life Animal Sanctuary Founder Lisa Leverdiere said.

But a priceless fix for this dog, made possible for free, as Shaine donates her time and raises money to cover her supplies.

“A lot of people have reached out and donated, which is just incredible,” Kilyun said.

An incredible second chance for Scooter, leaving this teen with a full heart.