MJHS students win Harrison County History Fair, advance to area competition

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Several Marshall Junior High School students qualified to represent Marshall ISD in the 2021 Area History Fair after advancing from the Harrison County History Fair held this past weekend at MJHS.



Twelve students from MJHS will be competing in the annual area history fair on March 26, which will be held virtually this year by Texas A&M – Texarkana.

The students advanced to the area round by placing in the county history fair held this past Saturday. The HC History Fair was held following the annual District History Fair held last week also at MJHS.



Winners of the MJHS Harrison County History Fair, and aera qualifiers, from Marshall are:



6TH GRADE EXHIBIT

1st Place – Julia King, Invention of the Telegraph

2nd Place – Ella Grace Glanton, The Unbreakable Code



7TH GRADE EXHIBIT

1st Place Alex Stephens/Emmalee Wall, The First Telegraph Station In Texas



8TH GRADE EXHIBIT

2nd Place Walt Truelove/Graham Smith, Power of the Podium



DOCUMENTARY

1st Place Tyler Dunaway/Juan Diosdado, Evolution of the Telephone

1st Place Jayden Townsend, Navajo Talkers

2nd Place Jagger Abernathy/Brady Solis, Communication Through Music

2nd Place Wyatt Herman, Navajo Code Talkers



Winners at the MISD District History Fair included:



6TH GRADE EXHIBIT

1st Place Ella Grace Glanton

2nd Place Hayden Brady/Adeline Love/Carolann Love/Carolyn Billeaud

3rd Place Kinley Smith

4th Place Colton McAndres

5th Place Julia King

6th Place Kendall Lambright



7TH GRADE EXHIBIT

1st Place Alex Stephens/Emmalee Wall

2nd Place (tie) Matthew Painter

2nd Place (tie) Emily Villela

2nd Place (tie) Caleb Paul



8TH GRADE EXHIBIT

1st Place Walt Truelove/Graham Smith



6TH GRADE DOCUMENTARY

1st Place (tie) Wyatt Herman

1st Place (tie) Peyton Campbell

2nd Place Jagger Abernathy/Brady Solis

3rd Place Tyler Dunaway/Juan Diosdado



7TH GRADE DOCUMENTARY

1st Place Breanna Mendez/Maritza Collazo/Briana Casas