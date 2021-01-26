MJHS students win Harrison County History Fair, advance to area competition

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Several Marshall Junior High School students qualified to represent Marshall ISD in the 2021 Area History Fair after advancing from the Harrison County History Fair held this past weekend at MJHS.
Twelve students from MJHS will be competing in the annual area history fair on March 26, which will be held virtually this year by Texas A&M – Texarkana.
The students advanced to the area round by placing in the county history fair held this past Saturday. The HC History Fair was held following the annual District History Fair held last week also at MJHS.
Winners of the MJHS Harrison County History Fair, and aera qualifiers, from Marshall are:
6TH GRADE EXHIBIT
1st Place – Julia King, Invention of the Telegraph
2nd Place – Ella Grace Glanton, The Unbreakable Code
7TH GRADE EXHIBIT
1st Place Alex Stephens/Emmalee Wall, The First Telegraph Station In Texas
8TH GRADE EXHIBIT
2nd Place Walt Truelove/Graham Smith, Power of the Podium
DOCUMENTARY
1st Place Tyler Dunaway/Juan Diosdado, Evolution of the Telephone
1st Place Jayden Townsend, Navajo Talkers
2nd Place Jagger Abernathy/Brady Solis, Communication Through Music
2nd Place Wyatt Herman, Navajo Code Talkers
Winners at the MISD District History Fair included:
6TH GRADE EXHIBIT
1st Place Ella Grace Glanton
2nd Place Hayden Brady/Adeline Love/Carolann Love/Carolyn Billeaud
3rd Place Kinley Smith
4th Place Colton McAndres
5th Place Julia King
6th Place Kendall Lambright
7TH GRADE EXHIBIT
1st Place Alex Stephens/Emmalee Wall
2nd Place (tie) Matthew Painter
2nd Place (tie) Emily Villela
2nd Place (tie) Caleb Paul
8TH GRADE EXHIBIT
1st Place Walt Truelove/Graham Smith
6TH GRADE DOCUMENTARY
1st Place (tie) Wyatt Herman
1st Place (tie) Peyton Campbell
2nd Place Jagger Abernathy/Brady Solis
3rd Place Tyler Dunaway/Juan Diosdado
7TH GRADE DOCUMENTARY
1st Place Breanna Mendez/Maritza Collazo/Briana Casas
