Standout Student: Parkway HS student, athlete earns success on and off the field

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KMSS) – A student from Parkway High School is using his skills on and off the field and inspiring others along the way.

Da’Various Dunigan will start his junior year in the 2021 Fall semester. He grew up in north Shreveport and says he feels at home at Parkway.

“Coming to Parkway, it felt like a family. They made me feel welcome my first day here,” Dunigan said.

Dunigan is very athletic and plays multiple sports like basketball, baseball, and football. He is a cornerback for the Parkway Panthers football team.

“What I like about football it’s a more hands-on, contact sport,” Dunigan said.

His coaches call him a valuable asset both on and off the field.

“He works so hard and he’s really been a sponge since he’s came in. It’s just awesome to have a guy like that to work with. You can tell him anything you need to on the field and he’ll make adjustments. He’ll notice things. He’s just great,” said Dillon Jackson, Parkway Football Defensive Coordinator.

They said since he’ll be a junior, he can help teach younger players.

“He’s able to be a leader and come down here and hit you. He can teach our younger players,” said Coy Brotherton, Parkway Football Head Coach.

De’Various said as much as he loves sports, he values school and keeps his grades up. He’s a straight ‘A’ student and favorite subject is Math for a great reason.

“Math because I like money,” Dunigan said.

He said he’s looking into attending LSU or Louisiana Tech for college. Maybe turning his Math skills into a career that can also help others.

“I can see myself starting a business and giving back to the people who gave to me, my younger siblings, friends and family,” Dunigan.

He said he loves his family and they’ve helped him along the way.

“My mom, my family, friends and god. My grandparents work hard and my father does too. They’re always there for me,” Dunigan said.

Especially his mom Serbritia.

“I love my momma to death because she’d go to war for me,” he said.

He has a fun nickname too. At home and at school, they call him “Noony” because …

“My sister’s name is Nook and my older sister is named Niny so I guess that’s where I got Noony from,” he said.

He said he wants to be an inspiration for his siblings and do right to make his family proud.

“Show them right from wrong. Show them the right things to do and never hurt anyone. I keep my grades up, work hard in sports, and just make them smile everyday,” he said.

A remarkable player and student, De’Various Dunigan is our Standout Student.