HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young lady from Haughton Elementary is representing her school on the highest level.

Christian Willis is a fifth-grader at Haughton Elementary.

“I love going to Haughton Elementary. Everyone has such a positive attitude and you always feel welcomed every day,” Willis said.

She’s the Elementary Student of the Year for Bossier Parish, selected by the district for her good grades, overall academic performance, and writing abilities, which she displayed in her answer to the essay portion of her Student of the Year application.

“The question was anybody you look up to dead or alive and what they mean to me,” “I chose Rosa Parks because she’s a daring and courageous woman.”

Willis says the story of the civil rights activist best known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott resonated with her.

“It means to me you don’t have to give up something for someone else and you should always stand where you are,” Willis said.

She also won first place in this year’s science fair in the chemistry division by finding out which Mento Gum creates the highest explosion when dropped into a can of Coca-Cola.

“I found it’s the original Mentos Gum that makes the highest explosion!”

She’s active both in and out of school.

“I play the piano. Do karate and enjoy reading.”

She’s part of the Destination Imagination program, where she focuses on engineering projects. She also does 4H and Archery, and she is a leader for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Her favorite subject is Math.

“I like numbers and my mother is a Mathematician so encouraged me to do math the best.”

Christian says her mom and dad have always encouraged her to do her best and she looks up to her older brother and sister. She also loves her dog and pet gecko.

“I’m an animal lover. Especially when it comes to dogs. They are my soft spot.”

In fact, she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

“I just want to help people help their animals.”

Christina has big plans for her future, looking to attend Yale or Stanford. In the meantime, she’ll attend Haughton Middle School next.

“I just want to keep my grades up. Stay active and just keep doing what I’m doing.”

She’s Bossier Parish’s Elementary Student of the Year and Christian Willis is also our Standout Student.

Since she’s a Haughton kid, she said her favorite football team is, of course, the Dallas Cowboys because of Dak Prescott.