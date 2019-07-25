Standout Student: Emma Dong

Standout Students

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A perfect ACT score! Emma Dong is the newest member of Caddo Magnet High’s perfect ACT club!

“Of course, I did practice test. Those were probably the most important thing I did.”

She earned the highest possible ACT score of 36 after taking the exam last month.

On average, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score and Emma was able to accomplish that the very first time she took the test.

“I don’t see myself as higher than anybody else. I still feel like an ordinary person, so it’s still pretty much a shock to me.”

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1 to 36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.

“My parents always raised me to do the best I could and that’s what I feel like I’m trying to do all the time.”

Emma wants to one day be a doctor like her father.

“Once I saw that they help people and that they just treat people and get them better, then that’s what I felt inspired to be.”

That has helped spark her interest in biology.

“It makes up everything that makes us alive, you know. Like life is such a wonderful thing to have and we’re one of the only planets to have it and biology just describes how all of it works.”

At Caddo Magnet High she’s a member of student council, National Honor Society and key club.

Next school year during her junior year, she’s looking to start a club called Girl Up.

“We’re looking to promote women equality in developing countries and locally. Education, service, advocacy.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Student of the Week

Click here to nominate your middle or high school student for the Fox 33 Standout Student of the Week!

Student Of The Week

Don't Miss

More Check This Out