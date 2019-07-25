Standout Student: Emma Dong

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A perfect ACT score! Emma Dong is the newest member of Caddo Magnet High’s perfect ACT club!

“Of course, I did practice test. Those were probably the most important thing I did.”

She earned the highest possible ACT score of 36 after taking the exam last month.

On average, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score and Emma was able to accomplish that the very first time she took the test.

“I don’t see myself as higher than anybody else. I still feel like an ordinary person, so it’s still pretty much a shock to me.”

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1 to 36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.

“My parents always raised me to do the best I could and that’s what I feel like I’m trying to do all the time.”

Emma wants to one day be a doctor like her father.

“Once I saw that they help people and that they just treat people and get them better, then that’s what I felt inspired to be.”

That has helped spark her interest in biology.

“It makes up everything that makes us alive, you know. Like life is such a wonderful thing to have and we’re one of the only planets to have it and biology just describes how all of it works.”

At Caddo Magnet High she’s a member of student council, National Honor Society and key club.

Next school year during her junior year, she’s looking to start a club called Girl Up.

“We’re looking to promote women equality in developing countries and locally. Education, service, advocacy.”