Standout Student: Haughton High’s Ryan Rimmer is a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

HAUGHTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – This week’s Standout Student takes us to Haughton High School, where a young man stands out in the classroom and on the field.

Ryan Rimmer grew up in Haughton and is now a senior at Haughton High.

“High school is going good. I’ve managed to keep all A’s up to this point,” Rimmer said.

He was selected as a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship award, scoring in the top 30 out of the 50 states.

It’s a huge opportunity not many students achieve. He said his dad told him to take the test for the scholarship opportunity.

“He got me a practice book. So I practiced it. I did pretty good on my sophomore test, and I came back and took it my junior year,” Rimmer said.

He credits both his mom and dad for raising him right.

“I’m blessed to have a dad that works really hard and keeps me on the right path,” Rimmer said.

His dad is a local gastroenterologist, and his mom is a nurse, who he gives credit for his success.

“She’s a huge part of my life. Without her, I don’t know if I’d be where I am today. She’s kept me in line probably more than my dad,” Rimmer said.

He’s focused on school right now and said his teacher made one subject his new favorite.

“Western Civ, right now. I’m taking that with Mrs. Maris for two straight years now. It was kind of funny. It was one of those subjects that I didn’t enjoy as much growing up. But I feel like, with more advanced subjects that are more in-depth, like Chemistry and Biology, I’ve started to enjoy Science and History more in high school,” Rimmer said.

Besides the classroom, Ryan loves sports.

“I’ve grown up with a love for sports. I grew up a LSU Tigers fan, New Orleans Saints fan, New Orleans Pelicans fan, Texas Rangers baseball fan. So sports has been a huge part of my life. I played baseball, basketball, football growing up. I still play basketball,” Rimmer said.

He wants to take that passion for sports to college and make it his career.

“I’m kind of between Rice, SMU, and staying in-state and going to LSU. All of these places have phenomenal Sports Management programs, which, what I want to major in. Potentially becoming a general manager or sports agent and go to law school,” Rimmer said.

He shares advice for younger students to achieve success.

“Keep working hard and try to find a group of people that really encourage you. I’m blessed to have a community and a bunch of friends that want me to do better. Some of my friends, even though we’re athletes and athletes aren’t supposed to be the smartest kids in school. A bunch of my friends have 30 plus’ on their ACTs’ or 4.0 GPA, and they’re really smart guys. I feel like if you surround yourself with people who work really hard, it’s going to inspire you to work really hard. Just find a group you fit in with and makes you a better person,” Rimmer said.

Haughton high’s Ryan Rimmer is this week’s Standout Student.