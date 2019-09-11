Standout Student: Just Believe training

HAUGHTON, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Jamon Turner started the Just Believe training youth program to expose local youngsters to new opportunities in our community.

“They need mentorship. They want something other than traditional high school sports.

Students have the chance to go white water rafting, camping, fishing or get acclimated with horses like Parkway student Rick Barton.

“I’ve learned how to handle a horse correctly and safely. I’ve learned how to ride confidently and discipline.”

Turner’s goal is for participants to become critical thinkers and problem solvers.

Barton says, “It was hard at first, but it taught me a lot of things.”

Turner’s wife is active military, so he’s had the opportunity to help kids across state lines.

“This has been my way to give back to the kids and the families in the military service or just the neighborhoods we move to.”

Barton has been riding since the age of 12 and understands how helpful it can be for others.

“It’s a lot of fun. It helps me clear my mind.”

Turner is hoping his non profit can partner with sponsors or donors to provide more of these services for free to other families.

“I’ve always loved kids. I’ve always loved horses and outdoors so this was my way to merge that.