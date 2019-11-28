Standout Student: Stewart Simon

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Stewart Simon is a senior at Captain Shreve High school and is on the cross country team, is a distance runner on the track team and plays soccer.

“I got involved with everything my freshman year and some things stuck like soccer and cross country.”

He’s also a member of service organizations like Key Club, Student Council and is in Young Life and Youth and Government.

Outside of school, Simon makes time for his youth group at Grace Presbyterian Church.

“It’s just a matter of balancing and prioritizing.”

One of his biggest accomplishments is being named a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist.

“Seeing that I got it that was just a huge relief for me. Knowing all of the opportunities that it would open up.”

To be eligible he had to take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and to ensure he did well, Simon spent a lot of time preparing for the exam.

After graduating from Captain Shreve, Simon wants to go to college and major in biomedical engineering.