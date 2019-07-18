Standout Student: Toni Leonard

Standout Students

Third grader, Toni Leonard is collecting shoes for people in need.

“They’re going to Africa and some other places that people can’t afford shoes.”

The donated shoes are going to Makoko, a community in Nigeria. This is also a fundraiser to help people living there purchase school supplies, food and other necessities.

“I think it’s good to start doing good, then you’ll keep doing it when you’re an adult.”

This shoe drive will also help entrepreneurs in developing countries and their families.

Toni is accepting all men’s, women’s and children’s shoes that are new or in good condition until August 4th.

“We need people to have shoes, so their feet don’t hurt when they walk or get dirty.”

She says she lost count at 105 of how many pairs of shoes she’s already collected.

If you’re interested in donating send an email to Designertashavr@gmail.com or call DeLisa Leonard 318.344.3819

