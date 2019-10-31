Standout Students: Bossier Parish’s National Merit Semifinalists

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Bossier Parish High School students are part of an elite group of semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

They had to take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying test to be eligible.

Their advice to underclassmen is start preparing early and take rigorous math courses.

Outside of academics, Cameron Thomas stays active playing the tenor saxophone in several school bands at Benton High School.

While Shannon Mathers is the vice president of Airline’s debate team, is an FCA leader and presides over the school’s math club.

Dario Cosic stays busy with the SMART program where he works with the Biomedical Research Foundation.