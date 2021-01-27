Standout Students: Caddo Parish School Board announces ‘Students of the Year’ for 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish School Board has announced three leading students they say will represent the district as the students of the year for 2021.

According to the school district, all three students have shown strides in academics, dedication to their community and helping others, strong interviewing etiquette, and necessary leadership skills.

Diya Desai, who is a senior at Caddo Parish Magnet High School, is the High School Student of the Year in Caddo Parish. Desai is the daughter of two local doctors and has aspirations of following in their footsteps. Her straight-A status is proof that she is a strong academic performer but that is only a hint into the rigorous work she’s been challenged with.

CPSB says a few of Desai’s accolades include earning a perfect ACT score, being named a National Merit Semifinalist and National Honor Society. Desai has introduced her school to new ways of recycling and takes pride in promoting ways to care for the earth. She is interested in continuing her education in chemistry and policy.

Lily Drach, who is an eighth-grader at Donnie Bickham Middle School, is the Middle School Student of the Year in Caddo Parish. Drach has a heart for helping others and wants to become a doctor so she can make an impact on the lives of others. She is passionate about equal rights and promoting positive mental health services but in her personal life, her biggest passion is goat showing.

CPSB says Drach currently owns four goats and competes at local Livestock shows. She hopes to one day attend an Ivy League school like Yale. Before college though, she looks forward to being a student at Northwood High School next school year.

Luka Mikaberdize, who is a fifth-grader at South Highlands Elementary, has been named the Elementary Student of the Year across Caddo Schools. Mikaberdize is wise for his age and credits his young success to his parents and younger brother as well as all his teachers at South Highlands.

He has a long list of hobbies that include knitting hats and gloves for the homeless; playing the Ukulele, violin, and piano; making competitive, historical board games; and learning anything and everything about space and the solar system. Mikaberdize is fluent in two languages and is currently learning two more. He aspires to be an astronaut.

The school district says these students will go on to compete at the regional level against 15 other local school districts. The regional competition is set to take place in February.