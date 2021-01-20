Students, staff spend MLK Day stocking NSU Food Pantry

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A group of students at Northwestern State University spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day making sure their fellow students have enough food and supplies for the spring semester.

On Monday students in NSU’s Presidents Leadership Program and staff in the Office of the First Year Experience participated in a service project for the NSU Food Pantry.

The group spent the day organizing, stocking the shelves, and sanitizing the food pantry.

Participants in the project included Kilee Pickett, Kat Haymon, ShaRon Brown, Chancy Daigle, Mariah Kado, Zoe Nelson, Mikalee Sawyer, Ashlynn LaCombe, Anna McMillon, Ebenezer Aggrey, and Reatha Cox.

The NSU Food Pantry is located on the south side of Trisler Power Plant on NSUs Central Ave. It also stocks personal hygiene items, toiletries and cleaning supplies and is open to all NSU students and BPCC@NSU students.

The NSU Food Pantry was created five years ago as a class project by a group of social work students who recognized that some of their peers were struggling with food insecurity while stretching their money to cover other expenses.

Donations are always welcome. To obtain a list of needed items, donors should contact Cox at coxr@nsula.edu or Associate Professor of Social Work Denise Bailey at garlandd@nsula.edu.

Monetary donations are also accepted through the NSU Foundation. Donors can visit www.northwesternstatealumni.com and support the NSU Food Pantry in the Make A Gift section and specifying the NSU Food Pantry.