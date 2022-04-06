SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young woman in Shreveport is making her school and family proud. She’s top in her class and stays busy with sports.

Amari Anderson Batts is an eighth-grader at Linwood Public Charter School. Scoring the highest on LEAP tests and taking advanced classes. Her principal said she’s so good in school that they made her into a student helper where she’s pulled out of class to help teachers with younger students.

“You got to work hard to do things you want to do. You got to keep your grades up,” Anderson Batts said.

Her principal said being a student helper is a privilege reserved for elite students who maintain good grades and always complete their work on time.

“My grades are good. All A’s and B’s,” Anderson Batts said.

Her favorite subject is “Math because it’s fun,” she said.

Amari is also very athletic. She runs track and plays center on the basketball team.

“I’ve played basketball since the 6th grade and it’s my first year doing track,” Anderson Batts said.

She loves her team and said they do well, saying “we win a lot!”

She makes sure to shout out one of her coaches.

“Coach Roy because I’m close to him,” Anderson Batts said.

She lives with her mom, is very close to her grandmother Shirley, and is an older sister to three siblings.

Amari will start high school next semester and she is looking forward to high school level sports. She has two colleges already picked out.

“Spelman or Southern,” she said.

She’s thinking of becoming a surgeon for a career and in the meantime, she just plans to keep her grades up and continue doing well in school.

“It’s important because if I don’t good now, I won’t do good later in life,” she said.

She’s made her family and all of Linwood Public Charter School proud. Amari Anderson Batts is our Standout Student.