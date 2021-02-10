Standout Students – Diya Desai

CADDO PARISH, La. (KMSS) – The Student of the Year for Caddo Parish Schools is a senior at Caddo Magnet High School and science-lover who has done a lot of work in the community and has big plans for her future.

Diya Desai said she’s honored to be the Student of the Year. “I was really excited and really surprised,” she said.

She’s put in the work. She is a straight-A student with a perfect ACT score, a National Merit Semifinalist and National Honor Society. But said she’s most proud of her community projects.

“I have competed on our school’s mock trial team for the past four years and currently captain of the team, captain of the varsity girls cross county team, and president of our schools environmental advocacy club,” Desai said.

She’s the daughter of two local doctors so she values science and is passionate about protecting the environment.

“I think coming into high school, I was very much a STEM student. I’ve done scientific research throughout my high school experience. Last year I did research into water contamination and love the chemistry classes I’m taking,” Desai said.

Her plans for the future:

“I’m planning on going to college to major in public health or public policy. A lot of the activities I’ve done in high school made me want to be a part of the interdisciplinary field of medicine and the policy nature of that,” Desai said.

With all her achievements, she credits the people who’ve guided her.

“I’ve such amazing teachers, principals, counselors, administrators throughout my 13 years in parish and really do credit almost all of my successes to those people,” Desai said.

