Three LSUS students receive scholarships at Annual Rotary Club Scholarship Luncheon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three students at Louisiana State University at Shreveport were awarded scholarships at the Annual Rotary Club Scholarship Luncheon, featuring nominees from six area schools.

According to LSUS, Caroline Dorking, Meaghan Cloud, and Trinity Williams were selected based on criteria of excellent scholarship as it relates to their studies, service to others as defined in essay submissions, and genuine need for financial aid.

“We are so proud of our LSUS family that has been selected for the Rotary Club of Shreveport’s generous scholarship program,” LSUS Director of Scholarships Lisa Cameron said in a statement Thursday.

“Our students work hard both in their studies and in our community, and this is a great way to recognize a few of the individuals that will shape our future.”

Caroline Dorking, a senior elementary education major, was honored as a top recipient and was awarded $2,000. Senior elementary education major Meaghan Cloud and junior biology major Trinity Williams were honored as Runners-Up and were awarded $350.

“The Rotary Club’s motto of ‘Service Above Self’ is shown in the everyday life of these recipients, and I am pleased that we had the opportunity to share Caroline, Meaghan, and Trinity with the Scholarship Committee.”