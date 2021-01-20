Three young ladies selected as Bossier Parish’s Students of the Year

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students from Airline High School, Haughton Middle School and Princeton Elementary School have been named Bossier Parish’s Students of the Year.

Elizabeth Gatti, Airline High School senior, Kiley Small, an eighth grader at Haughton Middle School and Landry Rivers, a fifth grader at Princeton Elementary School, will represent Bossier Parish in Louisiana’s Student of the Year Awards Program.

Gatti is Airline High School’s student body president, editor-in-chief the school newspaper, cheerleader captain and president of 4-H. In addition, she’s vice president of mathematics club Mu Alpha Theta, team captain of the TC Elite Volleyball Team and member of the National Arts Honors Society. She is also an accomplished pianist, a S.M.A.R.T. program participant, actively volunteers in the community and has participated in numerous mission trips across the globe.

At Haughton Middle School, Small is vice president of the school’s Student Council, a district winner in cross country, performs in Bossier Schools’ Talented Theater program and attained perfect scores in math and English language arts on the LEAP test. She also serves as a Red Jacket ambassador, cheerleader captain and an NCA All-American Cheerleader.

Rivers is in the district’s AIM (Activating Inquisitive Minds), is president of 4-H and an FCA leader at Princeton, and also serves on the Pride of Princeton and is a member of the archery and robotics teams. She’s active in the community through her church and other organizations and is the queen of Little Miss Haughton.

The three young ladies will now advance to the Region I Student of the Year competition next month, comprised of 16 school districts. The overall winner in the elementary, middle and high school divisions will then compete at the state level for Louisiana Student of the Year.