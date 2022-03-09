SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A student has achieved a first-ever honor for the Caddo Parish School District, and it’s taking him to Washington D.C.

Elijah Burks is a senior at Caddo Magnet High School. He’s also now a top 40 student scientist in the country. Which is a first for both his school and the entire district. He’s competing in the Regeneron Science Talent Search that’s taking him to Washington D.C.

“My mom cried about it, actually. They could not believe it. I could believe it at first,” Burks said.

This achievement is a culmination of three years of research, titled “The Effect of Freshwater Acidification on Clams,” which examines how the greenhouse gas of carbon dioxide affects their environment.

“There’s a lot of research out there on saltwater environments but I saw there was nothing for freshwater environments,” Burks said.

He explains freshwater only encompasses three percent of the water on earth with the rest being saltwater. So using equipment, he exposed clams to different levels of carbon dioxide and studied how they reacted. His conclusion found it had significant negative effects. The more carbon dioxide in the water, the more acidic the environment becomes.

“I found that water that’s more acidic increases the carbon dioxide. There’s a decrease in the amount of clams and the clams also increased signs of stress. So it’s really important right now because climate change is a very important topic in the current science field,” Burks said.

He said more research is needed on how climate change affects freshwater environments.

“Hopefully this project will help bring more awareness to how carbon dioxide in increasing and affecting freshwater environments.”

In school, his favorite subject is Biology.

“It’s the study of life. I feel like it can’t get more interesting than that.”

Besides standing out for his scientific research he also does a lot of extracurricular activities. He’s been playing the piano for the past 13 years.

He’s also a six-time champion in Taekwondo, a part of Key Club, and a class officer. He likes to garden in his free time which goes along with his interests in biological life. After graduating he’s thinking of attending Tulane or Howard University.

“My main goal right now is to be an Orthopedic Spinal Surgeon, but I also want to do research also with a touch a surgery in there as well,” he said.

His advice for younger students: “Don’t let your environment define you.”

Burks is studying underwater worlds others are not while looking to the future of how climate change affects us all, making him our standout student.

Elijah arrived in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. We’ll find out if he’s the winner next Wednesday night. Which comes with the grand prize of $250,000 in scholarships. His work has already won his $27,000 in scholarships.