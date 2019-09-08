Street dedicated to late pastor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- A local pioneer and church leader is honored with a street dedication in Shreveport.

Baptist Temple Baptist Church honored the late Reverend Doctor Leonard Williams Senior by pledging a portion of Greenwood Road to him.

Family and friends gathered around while the street sign was revealed.

During his lifetime, he was the pastor at Baptist Temple for nearly forty years.

And in the 50’s and 60’s served as the NAACP Vice President. He also registered black people to vote during the civil rights movement.

“This is a legacy and honor that’s going to go on for many years. As people travel up and down Greenwood ROad they can be reminded of the contribution he has made,” Said Clarence Williams, Son of Leonard Williams.

Williams also is the great-uncle of tennis stars’ Venus and Serena Williams.