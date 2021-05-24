SUSLA holding event ‘Helping to Save Our Sons’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SUSLA is inviting mothers who have sons 8-25 to a special event this Thursday.

The Men of SUSLA are holding an empowerment session called “Mothers of Men: Helping to Save Our Sons”.

It’s being held at 5:30 p.m. inside the Alphonse Jackson Buildig, 3050 Martin Luther King, jr. Drive.

The session will include a education & resource fair and a workshop to help mothers communicate with their sons.

The event is free but organizers are asking for those that plan to attend to RSVP.

For more information or to RSVP please contact (318) 670-9245.