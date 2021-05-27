SUSLA holds ‘Mother of men empowerment session’ to advise single moms on how to raise their sons

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday evening Southern University of Shreveport held its first annual “Mother of men empowerment session.” Several educational and community leaders held a panel to give mothers advice on what it takes to raise a son.

A panel of educational leaders gathered inside of a lecture hall on the campus of Southern University in Shreveport to give a room full of mothers the tools and resources they would need to raise their sons.

Ted Scott is the program’s director and said this is their opportunity to help out the community they serve. He also spoke on seeing black minority students get involved in crime and receive jail time and that education is a way for them to get out.



“Our goal is to show them, mentors. Show them an image of what it looks like to be successful, and to let them know you’re not here by yourself,” Scott said. “Unfortunately we have a large percentage of our young men going to prison versus going to college and our goal is to give them that support and that inspiration and accountability to be able to get educated.”

Two mothers who attended said the meeting was very informative and needed for all mothers.

“Women we can only do so much as mothers but it takes a man to take a young person under their wing and kinda guide them on a path,” Carla Burgos said.

“I have two sons myself that are adults now and I remember them having mentors when they were in high school,” Cheryle Johnson said.

Scott said they have a ton of resources available for parents who need help and guidance on raising their sons. Click here for additional information.

“We really need to invest in males, and who better to do that than african american males support moms,” Burgos said.

Johnson said she had a lot of friends help her out when she was a single mom raising her children and that parents should embark on this opportunity.

“This is a wonderful program for those kids that maybe have gotten off track,” Johnson said.

Scott said their end goal is to increase the minority graduation rate and this is just the start.