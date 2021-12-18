SUSLA: Holiday Food distribution postponed due to heavy rains; new date to be announced

The Saturday morning Although some people were served in the Holiday Food distribution drive through at Southern University, it had to be postponed around 10 a.m. due to heavy rain. The distribution will be rescheduled sometime within the next week.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Holiday Food distribution at Southern University in Shreveport was halted Saturday morning due to weather conditions.

Although volunteers were able to serve some people at the drive-through event, when the heavy rain began just before 10 a.m., the food boxes were returned to the trucks to keep them dry.

The week before Thanksgiving, White donated 1,000 turkeys to local families in need, as a way to give back to the city that he says gave him so much.

Organizers say the distribution will be continued at a later date, which is still being determined, though it will be in time for Christmas.

The Holiday food giveaway, which is restricted to those living in the following zip codes: 71107, 71103, 71109, was conceived by the Buffalo Bills’ support fan group in the immediate aftermath of Shreveport native and all-pro Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White’s non-contact injury in the Bills/Saints game on Nov. 26.

The group, “Bills Mafia” rallied the country to show their appreciation for White and started a fundraiser to donate funds to the charity of his choice, and his family selected the North Louisiana Food Bank.