SWAR man charged with aggravated assault after shooting

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) A Stamps, Ark. man is in jail after a shooting in Bowie County, Texas.

Authorities said on Tuesday, they were dispatched to the 200 block of Valley Run Drive for two males shooting at each other. Officers said they found Kevin Burton lying in the doorway of his mobile home suffering from a gunshot wound. Burton was transported to the hospital for treatment. His wounds were found not to be life-threatening.

Bowie Co. deputies said witnesses informed them that Burton and Randy Pickens of Stamps, Ark. were involved in verbal altercation and during this squabble, Pickens was actively attempting to bait Burton into a physical fight.

Officials said Burton walked out to Pickens’ truck, and that’s when Pickens produced a long handled object, possibly to strike Burton. Investigators said Burton then retreated to his home and returned with a handgun yelling for Pickens to leave. According to officers, Pickens also produced a handgun and fired at Burton, striking him.

Officials said Pickens was arrested for aggravated assault and transported to the Bi-State Building where agreed to speak with investigators. After giving his statement, he was booked into the Bi-State Jail. His bond was later set at $100,000

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.