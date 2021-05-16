SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue #3

KTAL NBC 6 is teaming up with the organizers of Mudbug Madness to bring you SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt.

If you’re smart enough to decipher the clue, your prize is $1,000.

Clue #3

Near one kind of bank, not another. Our treasure waits to be discovered.

Clue #2

In the heat, you may sweat; in the rain, may get wet.
That the treasure’s outdoors would be a safe bet.

Clue #1

While we explain where the treasure is hiding, we ask you to remain law-abiding.
No need to dig holes, trespass, or climb poles To reach where our prize is residing.

