SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue #3

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Here’s clue #3 for SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt.

“In the original city: eight by eight

Somewhere you could rest or meet a date”

Clue #2

“Your treasure resides within reach of the sun,

If you’re searching indoors, the prize won’t be won”

Clue #1

“What everyone seeks will never be found

By trespassing, climbing, or digging holes in the ground.”

