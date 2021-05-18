SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue #5

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – KTAL NBC 6 is teaming up with the organizers of Mudbug Madness to bring you SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt.
If you’re smart enough to decipher the clue, your prize is $1,000.
Clue #5
You’ve been to this part of town for business and pleasure. And you won’t be the last to come seeking treasure.
Clue #4
Many ways to enter, but no way to go inside.
For a letter-sized treasure, lots of places to hide.
Clue #3
Near one kind of bank, not another. Our treasure waits to be discovered.
Clue #2
In the heat, you may sweat; in the rain, may get wet.
That the treasure’s outdoors would be a safe bet.
Clue #1
While we explain where the treasure is hiding, we ask you to remain law-abiding.
No need to dig holes, trespass, or climb poles To reach where our prize is residing.
