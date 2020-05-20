SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Here’s clue #5 for SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt.

Clue #5

“Many paths intersect here, in the heart of the city,

Turn the right corner and you’ll be sitting pretty”

Clue #4

“From the river on foot, your riddler suggests

keep the cat to your north and the dog to your west.”

Clue #3

“In the original city: eight by eight

Somewhere you could rest or meet a date.”

Clue #2

“Your treasure resides within reach of the sun,

If you’re searching indoors, the prize won’t be won.”

Clue #1

“What everyone seeks will never be found

By trespassing, climbing, or digging holes in the ground.”

