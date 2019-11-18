Taste of Interfaith fundraiser helping bring social change within the community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– Members of the Taste of Interfaith fundraiser brought artwork to auction off Sunday evening at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

All funds raised at the 10th annual event will be used to pay for training, programs, legislation, and events.

The group’s mission is to bring social change within the community by focusing on criminal justice reform.

“It helps us do the work of talking with public officials and working on the kinds of legislation and the kinds of change we want. Also, it’s a chance for us to get together. We build relationships over the years and we enjoy each other’s company,” Susan Caldwell, Member of Interfaith said.

Event coordinators say this is the largest fundraiser for north Louisiana and will help build excitement for their issue seminar series coming in 2020.

